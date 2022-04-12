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Parkland School Shooting Survivor Alexa Kitaygorodsky Fights for Safety in Schools
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83 views • April 12, 2022
Alexa Kitaygorodsky sensed something was off as she entered her Spanish class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. Minutes later, the sound of gunfire echoed down the halls, followed by screaming students and the harrowing voice of a 19-year-old gunman, demanding to be let inside the classroom where Alexa was hiding. Alexa barely survived a terrifying school shooting that day - but 17 of her classmates did not. Today, Alexa discusses the important work that the nonprofit initiative, Make Our Schools Safe, is doing to secure educational settings against potential violence. She also discusses the importance of getting involved in the civic process to support legislation that tightens school safety and security.


TAKEAWAYS

If you’re in an environment where you don’t feel safe, leave and inform a trusted adult

Alyssa’s Law passed in New Jersey and Florida, implementing silent panic alarms in classrooms that are linked directly to law enforcement

Going through a horrific experience can motivate us to make a positive change in the world

Children need to be bold and report suspicious activity to someone they trust - if you see something, say something!


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Website: https://makeourschoolssafe.org/

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Keywords
americagodchurchparklandgunfiretina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showmarjory stoneman douglas high school gunmanmake our schools safealexa kitaygorodskyschool shooting survivor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy