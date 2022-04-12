Parkland School Shooting Survivor Alexa Kitaygorodsky Fights for Safety in Schools

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TAKEAWAYS
If you’re in an environment where you don’t feel safe, leave and inform a trusted adult
Alyssa’s Law passed in New Jersey and Florida, implementing silent panic alarms in classrooms that are linked directly to law enforcement
Going through a horrific experience can motivate us to make a positive change in the world
Children need to be bold and report suspicious activity to someone they trust - if you see something, say something!
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