Don't Do Your Own Research!!! - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37370
Do your own research! Read it for yourself! It's in the show notes! How many times have I uttered these words? These exhortations represent the founding ethos of The Corbett Report. I want you to read the source documents for yourself and come to your own conclusions. But guess what? The establishment doesn't want you to think for yourself, and now that the Corona World Order is beginning the Great Reset, they are coming out and saying as much. Find out the details in this week's edition of #PropagandaWatch.
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