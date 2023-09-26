EPOCH TV | White House Launches Office to Crack Down on Guns

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:

White House Launches Office to Crack Down on Guns

The Biden administration has launched a new office aimed at repealing gun rights. The new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House continues calling on Congress to take action on firearms. And with the new office, the country is likely to see more debates on the right to bear arms. Yet, is the office actually focused on gun restrictions as a matter of public safety?

