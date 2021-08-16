© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ryan Cole — Injection Mandates — Quick Analysis Without Fear & Media Propaganda!
Follow
1
Share
Report
284 views • August 16, 2021
HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATORS TO STAFF: "We'll make you cave."
ORIGINAL DESCRIPTION (Published 8/16/2021): Distribution of this video was recently censored on Twitter because of inconvenient science-based facts going against the narrative.
Original video rescued from YT censors. Please share, download and distribute widely.
I am NOT anti-vaccine. I am pro- good science. My body, my choice.
Step back and look at the data and forget the politics. A quick analysis of the situation without fear and media hype. We need to have courage and logic and approach this in a manner the preserves liberty and protects people.
It is criminal these mandates for our young people.
Leave the kids alone, they survived this 100%. We are seeing a 200% increase in heart damage in our young men after this. This damage is scarring the heart, that's long-term! This is unethical, and a violation of morality.
This new 'variant' is a 'scarient'. This is turning into what all coronaviruses turn into - a common cold.
If you want to be a subject in an experiment and think it's going to be a benefit to you. Your body your choice, be fully informed about what your risks are.
We shouldn't be coercing people into a shot where one of the potential side effects is DEATH!
SOURCE: https://brandnewtube.com/v/gPeDaa
__________________________
>>> Branding the human cattle toward the mark-of-the-beast jab.
ORIGINAL DESCRIPTION (Published 8/16/2021): Distribution of this video was recently censored on Twitter because of inconvenient science-based facts going against the narrative.
Original video rescued from YT censors. Please share, download and distribute widely.
I am NOT anti-vaccine. I am pro- good science. My body, my choice.
Step back and look at the data and forget the politics. A quick analysis of the situation without fear and media hype. We need to have courage and logic and approach this in a manner the preserves liberty and protects people.
It is criminal these mandates for our young people.
Leave the kids alone, they survived this 100%. We are seeing a 200% increase in heart damage in our young men after this. This damage is scarring the heart, that's long-term! This is unethical, and a violation of morality.
This new 'variant' is a 'scarient'. This is turning into what all coronaviruses turn into - a common cold.
If you want to be a subject in an experiment and think it's going to be a benefit to you. Your body your choice, be fully informed about what your risks are.
We shouldn't be coercing people into a shot where one of the potential side effects is DEATH!
SOURCE: https://brandnewtube.com/v/gPeDaa
__________________________
>>> Branding the human cattle toward the mark-of-the-beast jab.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.