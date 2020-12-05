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Harrison Deal, Campaign staffer for Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler killed in crash
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143 views • December 05, 2020
Harrison Deal
HE WAS DATING GOVERNOR KEMP'S DAUGHTER
HE WAS WORKING FOR KELLY LOEFFLER
THIS WAS A SIGNAL
THIS WAS A WARNING TO US AMERICANS
ARE WE GOING TO TAKE IT?
RICO EM RUDY!
HE WAS DATING GOVERNOR KEMP'S DAUGHTER
HE WAS WORKING FOR KELLY LOEFFLER
THIS WAS A SIGNAL
THIS WAS A WARNING TO US AMERICANS
ARE WE GOING TO TAKE IT?
RICO EM RUDY!
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