Coronavirus vs. Spanish Flu – Lessons we must learn from history!

** Historical documentary about 1918 Swine Flu or Spanish Flu and the role of World War I in spreading the disease among troops making it into a worldwide plague of devastating proportions. The video covers where it began, how and where it spread, the symptoms, how it affected America and whether it could happen again.

** Today we can learn from our past mistakes. Through historic accounts we can now prevent diseases from spreading with such virulence. This historical documentary details how San Francisco initially took preventative actions from spreading the disease. Protect yourselves and prepare for the worst, it’s better to be safe than sorry especially if your friends and loved ones are at stake. Don’t listen to officials trying to downplay issues during an outbreak. Politics should play no role in your decision to defend yourself.