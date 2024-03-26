GENERAL FLYNN | Creating a Better Future: The Power of Personal Responsibility - EP#3 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer

The Alpha Dad Show, the podcast that redefines what it means to be a man, blending the principles of Christian values with practical advice on business, finance, and personal success. Join your hosts Colton Whited and Andrew Blumer as they guide you on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, empowering you to become the ultimate Alpha Dad in all aspects of life.





-------------------------------------------









With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, General Michael Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer.





After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country, something he continues to do today.





His public service included selection and service as a foreign policy advisor to several Republican U.S. presidential candidates (2016) and subsequent appointment and service as the National Security Advisor to the 45th President of the United States of America.





General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards.





He is married with two sons and has several grandchildren.





General Michael Flynn

MOVIE: www.flynnmovie.com/ref/Dad

WEBSITE: www.generalflynn.com





-------------------------------------------





Learn More: www.alphadadshow.com





** Get a FREE book, go to www.alphadadshow.com **





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://alphagold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Dad

► Prepper Beef - Use Promo Code DAD to Save 20% - https://flyovermeat.com





-------------------------------------------





𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡

🟩 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5886168





🔴 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlphaDadShow





-------------------------------------------





𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alphadadshow/

🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/AlphaDadShow

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/AlphaDadShow

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@AlphaDadShow





🧑‍💻 Website: http://alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.com





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- Andrew Blumer and Colton Whited, The Alpha Dads





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]