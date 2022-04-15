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Dr Bryan Ardis Interview - Exposing The Devils Agenda - Dots Are Connected, No More Mystery on Israeli News Live, 041422
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324 views • April 15, 2022
Thanks to Israeli New Live on YouTube and IConnectFx
Dots Are Connected No More Mystery
https://thedrardisshow.com/
to see the Stew Peters Interview with Dr. Ardis follow this link for multiple languages:
LINK WILL BE ADDED AFTER LANGUAGE UPDATES
If you have trouble playing follow the link below
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/X9VI1hSxUa75VgP
https://iconnectfx.com/view/2ee68bb6-a4bb-ec11-996a-0050568299de
Dots Are Connected No More Mystery
https://thedrardisshow.com/
to see the Stew Peters Interview with Dr. Ardis follow this link for multiple languages:
LINK WILL BE ADDED AFTER LANGUAGE UPDATES
If you have trouble playing follow the link below
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/X9VI1hSxUa75VgP
https://iconnectfx.com/view/2ee68bb6-a4bb-ec11-996a-0050568299de
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