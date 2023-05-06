https://gettr.com/post/p2gafjn9c3c5/4/2023 【Nicole on RAV with Steve Gruber】The CCP has established close relationships not only with Michigan government officials but also with agricultural businesses and organizations, aiming to control the entire agricultural supply chain in the state!#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #Michigan
5/4/2023 【妮可做客真实美国之声史蒂夫·格鲁伯的节目】 中共不仅和密歇根州政府官员，也和农产品企业和组织建立了密切关系，其目的就是要控制该州的整个农产品供应链！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #密歇根州
http://www.nfscofficial.com @stevegruber
