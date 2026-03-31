Alex Jones Full Show 3 30 26 IT S A TRAP To Get US Soldiers Killed

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MONDAY TRANSMISSION: Oil Rockets To $115 A Barrel As Likelihood of Iran Invasion Grows, Trump Now Threatening to Destroy Iran’s Water Supply! PLUS, Pentagon Preparing High-Risk SF Raids To Seize 1000 Pounds Of Enriched Iranian Uranium! Alex Jones Takes Calls From Active Duty / US Military Veterans Who Say This Looks Like A MASSIVE Trap & Suicide Mission! FINALLY, Watch Harrison Smith's BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW With Joe Kent- The Former Spy Chief- As He Confirms Israel's Coup Against America! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL SHOW! — 3/30/26