HUGE: US Doctors Reviewed Moderna Vaccine in 2019 Before COVID Hit the US

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Glenn Beck was on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday night and he discussed the many actions taken by Dr. Fauci and friends before the China coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the US in early 2020.
Beck mentioned that Dr. Ralph Baric reviewed Moderna and Dr. Fauci’s coronavirus vaccine in 2019. Something we reported early this year in February.