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Will Paper Currency REALLY End in the U.S. On December 13, 2022?
JD Rucker
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2248 views • August 25, 2022

Executive Order 14067 has a lot of people talking. I do NOT believe we are on the verge of Central Bank Digital Currencies hitting the mainstream this year. It COULD happen, but that would take a major upheaval. What I do believe is that they will be rolled out sometime in 2023-2025. This is the reason, in my humble opinion, that they are trying to hire 87,000 IRS agents. Yes, it's for the sake of going after the middle class and small businesses, but the long-term agenda is to have a militarized force that can implement Central Bank Digital Currencies.

We discussed this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show based on an article from The COVID Blog.

Article: https://americafirstreport.com/executive-order-14067-will-paper-currency-really-end-in-the-u-s-on-december-13-2022-and-be-replaced-by-government-controlled-cryptocurrency

Sponsor for Physical Precious Metals: https://jdrucker.com/gold

Keywords
podcastirseconomyconspiracycbdccentral bank digital currenciestop storythe jd rucker showledeexecutive order 14067
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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