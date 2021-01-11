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Mask mandate in court in Tennessee
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270 views • January 11, 2021
A court session in Chattanooga on the overreach of the state to impose on the freedom of the populous. David Tulis, a reporter and radio host takes on the state single handedly.
If you want to stand with David, consider his GoFundMe effort: GoFundMe.com/f/liberty-for-tennessee
Court session – http://Kozlowski.org-2021-01-11+2
Radio program – http://Kozlowski.org-2021-01-11+3
If you want to stand with David, consider his GoFundMe effort: GoFundMe.com/f/liberty-for-tennessee
Court session – http://Kozlowski.org-2021-01-11+2
Radio program – http://Kozlowski.org-2021-01-11+3
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