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EOI-9, ADOPTION - Chosen - Predestined, BEFORE the foundation of the world! // Exclusiveness of Israel
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345 views • February 07, 2022
Exclusiveness of Israel Series: Eph. 1:4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love: 5 Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself,
Arnold Kennedy:http://israelect.com/reference/ArnoldKennedy/
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Arnold Kennedy:http://israelect.com/reference/ArnoldKennedy/
Professor Truth: [email protected]
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