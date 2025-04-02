God Says You're Righteous?! | Justification is Final. Forever.

How can a guilty sinner be declared righteous—forever? In this heartfelt episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals the unshakable truth about justification by God and God alone. Drawing from Romans 8:33 and other key Scriptures, he explores the eternal impact of God’s declaration over a believer’s life.



Why only God can justify

How justification means you're declared righteous

That Jesus’ righteousness is deposited to your account!

The difference between self-righteousness and true righteousness

🔑 “It is God that justifieth.” (Romans 8:33)



🎁 Justification isn’t something you earn—it’s a gift, freely given to those who trust in Jesus Christ. Once justified, you're pardoned from guilt and the penalty of sin, your name written in the Book of Life, never to face condemnation again (Revelation 20:15).



