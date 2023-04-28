Nephilim, Hybrids, Mind Control, Weaponized Technology, Breaking Free

This is what we will be discussing on May 3, 2023 at 2 pm EST in my interview with Dr. Laura Sanger, Ph.D. and Dr. Alphonzo Monzo III, ND.
Taking a deep look at the Nephilim Agenda and their advances in Mind-Control Technology and the ability to Break Free from it.
The interview will be May 3, 2023 at 2 pm EST, 12 pm MST
Dr. Monzo's links:
https://www.well-beingbydesign.com/
/ @wellbeingbydesig...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Dr. Sanger's links:
https://nolongerenslaved.com/
/ @nolongerenslaved
https://rumble.com/c/c-1212384
I have a new telegram group for fellowship come join us:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
To reach Robert: [email protected]
To reach Chelle: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.