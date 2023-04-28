Create New Account
Nephilim, Hybrids, Mind Control, Weaponized Technology, Breaking Free
This is what we will be discussing on May 3, 2023 at 2 pm EST in my interview with Dr. Laura Sanger, Ph.D. and Dr. Alphonzo Monzo III, ND. Taking a deep look at the Nephilim Agenda and their advances in Mind-Control Technology and the ability to Break Free from it. The interview will be May 3, 2023 at 2 pm EST, 12 pm MST Dr. Monzo's links: https://www.well-beingbydesign.com/ / @wellbeingbydesig... https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr... Dr. Sanger's links: https://nolongerenslaved.com/ / @nolongerenslaved https://rumble.com/c/c-1212384 I have a new telegram group for fellowship come join us: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Robert: [email protected] To reach Chelle: [email protected]

