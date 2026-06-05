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Using the dollar, euro & Western financial system as leverage is 'all about unfair competition' - Putin. clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Using the dollar, euro and Western financial system as leverage is "all about unfair competition" — Putin.

There are no threats to Russia's economy, either today, or in the near future, Putin announced.

I treat Trump as a colleague, with respect - Putin

Key issues should be resolved between Russia and Ukraine, while others can create conditions and act as guarantors - Putin

The Eurozone suffered damage of between 1.5 and 2.5 trillion euros due to the imposition of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions do damage to those who impose them - Putin

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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