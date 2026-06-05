Using the dollar, euro and Western financial system as leverage is "all about unfair competition" — Putin.

There are no threats to Russia's economy, either today, or in the near future, Putin announced.

I treat Trump as a colleague, with respect - Putin



Key issues should be resolved between Russia and Ukraine, while others can create conditions and act as guarantors - Putin

The Eurozone suffered damage of between 1.5 and 2.5 trillion euros due to the imposition of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions do damage to those who impose them - Putin