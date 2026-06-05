© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using the dollar, euro and Western financial system as leverage is "all about unfair competition" — Putin.
There are no threats to Russia's economy, either today, or in the near future, Putin announced.
I treat Trump as a colleague, with respect - Putin
Key issues should be resolved between Russia and Ukraine, while others can create conditions and act as guarantors - Putin
The Eurozone suffered damage of between 1.5 and 2.5 trillion euros due to the imposition of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions do damage to those who impose them - Putin