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Ex-beauty queen and longtime Trump ally Carrie Prejean turns on President Trump, declares “MAGA is dead.”
“Let me tell you right now, MAGA is dead.”
“It is deader than dead.”
“We do not recognize President Donald J. Trump anymore.”
“I’ve been a loyal supporter... for almost 20 years… I consider him a dear friend. And I will tell you right now, I do not recognize our president.”
“I think that we are an occupied nation. I think that a foreign country has occupied our government.”
“And we are seeing now that this President of the United States of America is being influenced by a foreign government.”