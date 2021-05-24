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Judíos Invaden México en la Revolución (Mexicana) -Publicado 3/21/2021
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22 views • May 24, 2021
Publicado 3/21/2021
Correo electrónico: [email protected]
Citas y fuentes:
1. Definición sobre Zion de la Jewish Virtual Library glossary. (www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org visto en marzo 2020)
Zion, Zionism
(Mount) Zion is an ancient Hebrew designation for Jerusalem, but already in biblical times it began to symbolize the national homeland (see e.g., Psalm 137.1-6). In this latter sense it served as a focus for Jewish national-religious hopes of renewal over the centuries. Ancient hopes and attachments to Zion gave rise to Zionist longings and movements since antiquity, culminating in the modern national liberation movement of that name. The Zionist cause helped the Jews return to Palestine in this century and found the state of Israel in 1948. The goal of Zionism is the political and spiritual renewal of the Jewish people in its ancestral homeland. See also Herzl.
(Mi traducción al español, resumida, de la definición de Zion, Zionism.
Sion, sionismo: …Simbolizó la patria nacional…enfoque a esperanzas de regeneración religiosa nacional Judía…esperanzas antiguas… a Zion levantaron… movimientos Zionistas… culminando en el moderno movimiento nacional de liberación…La meta del Zionismo es regeneración política y espiritual del pueblo Judío…)
2. MORENA
MORENA, partido político fundado por López Obrador. Por sus siglas significa:
Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional, la Esperanza de México.
3. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Canal de Youtube, Conferencia Matutina en vivo. Presentación de la Guía ética para la Transformación de México. Jueves 26 de Noviembre 2020.
Carátula: ¨Cuando cambia la mentalidad de un pueblo, cambia todo.¨
Discurso: La 4T ¨… implica una revolución de las conciencias que tiene como centro una nueva ética humanista…¨
4. González, Josué Bustamante. Tesis ¨Rumbos Nuevos: El anticlericalismo como instrumento de identidad nacional en México, 1923-1928.¨ 18 de enero de 2012. Universidad Veracruzana.
¨ …de la FAM y Rumbos Nuevos generaron en ellos. El contexto histórico en el cual se crea la organización y posteriormente la revista, es el de la revolución mexicana; más precisamente, el de la revolución del pensamiento y el de la lucha por la creación de un imaginario nacional1. Durante los años veinte, para intelectuales como José Vasconcelos, el proceso revolucionario no estaba terminado, sino que daba pie a la fase más importante de la revolución: la revolución del pensamiento o de las conciencias. ¨ (Páginas 6 y 7)
5. Con el pie derecho empieza una nueva época para las relaciones México, Israel y la comunidad judía Por Diario Judío México Mas Ideas:
¨Muy importante fue su referencia sobre el interés de Israel en todo el mundo y ahora también en México y de acuerdo a las políticas de las Naciones Unidas, de realizar, Tikun Olam para que todos tengamos un mundo mejor. ¨
6. Real Jew News. Brother Nathanael. Video: The Religion Of The Future.
¨…if we could create a ´we Consciousness´ a consciousness that we are all in it together. Because in fact, there are millions and millions of people who want a different reality… (Rabbi Michael Lerner)¨
¨I´ve been teaching the people that every religion is a vital organ of the planet. Jewish renewal is really saying that that there is a new way of looking at cosmology and our place in the order of this organism called earth…¨
7. Real Jew News. Brother Nathanael. Artículos: Jewish Control of Turkeys Military & Flotilla Murders; Crypto Jews in Turkey´s Military, Jewish young Turks Were Muderers!; Jews Plotted The Armenian Holocaust; Jewish Murderers Known As The Young Turks; Jew Abe Foxman of the ADL Denies the Armenian Holocaust; Neurotic Jews: Priests For A New World Order. Freud´s Jewish Subversion of Christian Culture, Freud´s War On Christianity.
8. México. Crónica del Siglo XX. Oceano.
9. LA HISTORIA DE LOS JUDÍOS EN MÉXICO, DESDE LA COLONIA HASTA NUESTROS DÍAS: ALICIA GOJMAN. 8 JUN, 2017 ENLACE JUDÍO MÉXICO COMUNIDADEVENTOS (Visto 5 de Abril de 2020)
10. www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org Mexico Virtual Jewish History Tour. (Visto 24 de Marzo de 2020.)
11. Sam Dreben, El Judío Bélico. Participó en la Revolución Mexicana Por Agencias -noviembre 20, 2014. https://diariojudio.com/autor/agencias. (Visto el Marzo 2020.)
12. Jacobo Granat, Creador del primer cine en México. Primer presidente de la Alianza Beneficencia Monte Sinaí. Prestó su cine a Madero para que anunciara el "Plan de Ayala" Por Alicia Gojman de Backal-noviembre 20, 2014. https://diariojudio.com/ (Visto el Marzo 2020.)
13. 18 de marzo de 1980: Fallece Erich Fromm, Padre del psicoanálisis en México y precursor de la psicología humanista Por Compilado por ForoJudio.com - marzo 18, 2020
14. Fotografía Marie Langer. ForoJudio. Diario Judío México.
Correo electrónico: [email protected]
Citas y fuentes:
1. Definición sobre Zion de la Jewish Virtual Library glossary. (www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org visto en marzo 2020)
Zion, Zionism
(Mount) Zion is an ancient Hebrew designation for Jerusalem, but already in biblical times it began to symbolize the national homeland (see e.g., Psalm 137.1-6). In this latter sense it served as a focus for Jewish national-religious hopes of renewal over the centuries. Ancient hopes and attachments to Zion gave rise to Zionist longings and movements since antiquity, culminating in the modern national liberation movement of that name. The Zionist cause helped the Jews return to Palestine in this century and found the state of Israel in 1948. The goal of Zionism is the political and spiritual renewal of the Jewish people in its ancestral homeland. See also Herzl.
(Mi traducción al español, resumida, de la definición de Zion, Zionism.
Sion, sionismo: …Simbolizó la patria nacional…enfoque a esperanzas de regeneración religiosa nacional Judía…esperanzas antiguas… a Zion levantaron… movimientos Zionistas… culminando en el moderno movimiento nacional de liberación…La meta del Zionismo es regeneración política y espiritual del pueblo Judío…)
2. MORENA
MORENA, partido político fundado por López Obrador. Por sus siglas significa:
Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional, la Esperanza de México.
3. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Canal de Youtube, Conferencia Matutina en vivo. Presentación de la Guía ética para la Transformación de México. Jueves 26 de Noviembre 2020.
Carátula: ¨Cuando cambia la mentalidad de un pueblo, cambia todo.¨
Discurso: La 4T ¨… implica una revolución de las conciencias que tiene como centro una nueva ética humanista…¨
4. González, Josué Bustamante. Tesis ¨Rumbos Nuevos: El anticlericalismo como instrumento de identidad nacional en México, 1923-1928.¨ 18 de enero de 2012. Universidad Veracruzana.
¨ …de la FAM y Rumbos Nuevos generaron en ellos. El contexto histórico en el cual se crea la organización y posteriormente la revista, es el de la revolución mexicana; más precisamente, el de la revolución del pensamiento y el de la lucha por la creación de un imaginario nacional1. Durante los años veinte, para intelectuales como José Vasconcelos, el proceso revolucionario no estaba terminado, sino que daba pie a la fase más importante de la revolución: la revolución del pensamiento o de las conciencias. ¨ (Páginas 6 y 7)
5. Con el pie derecho empieza una nueva época para las relaciones México, Israel y la comunidad judía Por Diario Judío México Mas Ideas:
¨Muy importante fue su referencia sobre el interés de Israel en todo el mundo y ahora también en México y de acuerdo a las políticas de las Naciones Unidas, de realizar, Tikun Olam para que todos tengamos un mundo mejor. ¨
6. Real Jew News. Brother Nathanael. Video: The Religion Of The Future.
¨…if we could create a ´we Consciousness´ a consciousness that we are all in it together. Because in fact, there are millions and millions of people who want a different reality… (Rabbi Michael Lerner)¨
¨I´ve been teaching the people that every religion is a vital organ of the planet. Jewish renewal is really saying that that there is a new way of looking at cosmology and our place in the order of this organism called earth…¨
7. Real Jew News. Brother Nathanael. Artículos: Jewish Control of Turkeys Military & Flotilla Murders; Crypto Jews in Turkey´s Military, Jewish young Turks Were Muderers!; Jews Plotted The Armenian Holocaust; Jewish Murderers Known As The Young Turks; Jew Abe Foxman of the ADL Denies the Armenian Holocaust; Neurotic Jews: Priests For A New World Order. Freud´s Jewish Subversion of Christian Culture, Freud´s War On Christianity.
8. México. Crónica del Siglo XX. Oceano.
9. LA HISTORIA DE LOS JUDÍOS EN MÉXICO, DESDE LA COLONIA HASTA NUESTROS DÍAS: ALICIA GOJMAN. 8 JUN, 2017 ENLACE JUDÍO MÉXICO COMUNIDADEVENTOS (Visto 5 de Abril de 2020)
10. www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org Mexico Virtual Jewish History Tour. (Visto 24 de Marzo de 2020.)
11. Sam Dreben, El Judío Bélico. Participó en la Revolución Mexicana Por Agencias -noviembre 20, 2014. https://diariojudio.com/autor/agencias. (Visto el Marzo 2020.)
12. Jacobo Granat, Creador del primer cine en México. Primer presidente de la Alianza Beneficencia Monte Sinaí. Prestó su cine a Madero para que anunciara el "Plan de Ayala" Por Alicia Gojman de Backal-noviembre 20, 2014. https://diariojudio.com/ (Visto el Marzo 2020.)
13. 18 de marzo de 1980: Fallece Erich Fromm, Padre del psicoanálisis en México y precursor de la psicología humanista Por Compilado por ForoJudio.com - marzo 18, 2020
14. Fotografía Marie Langer. ForoJudio. Diario Judío México.
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