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WHAT IF? Hillary Had Been President - (A scenario full of incredible Movie visuals)
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21 views • September 03, 2021
What if Hillary Clinton had won instead of Trump? What would have happened? Now Comes The Pain.
EMBRACE YOUR CROSS AND RACE TOWARDS YOUR GOAL ;-)
MY MISSION IS THAT I WANT PEOPLE TO FEEL THE PAIN SO THEY IN TURN CAN HELP OTHERS WAKE UP.
Everything can be healed through Negetaventry.
We would have had directed Asteroids and Meteors fall and Nuclear Explosions in major cities in the US and Europe and most of us would be dead and only about 500 million that took the JAB would left on Earth. CABAL NEW WORLD ORDER 5 YEAR END PLAN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/j1SFGbuzzeJe/
Trump said ‘Warp Speed’ to make sure we could go outside or else we would have been locked down permanently. Now there is one hell of a Smart Alpha Male who is out there to protect humanity.
Agenda 21 is also Transhumanism would have been the end of us all and all we would have left are Transhumans with AI via JAB & 5G that would triggers massive mutation in various creature forms.
What’s next?! Will they turn us into a Dragonfly? You won’t live long as that insect.
A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations on Their Own People
A WORLD GONE MAD WITH EUGENICS EXPERIMENTAL MUTATIONS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iwNK2JBuQe1h/
MOVIES:
The Shannara Chronicles (2016)
Lexx (1996) TV series
What If... Avengers Cartoon Series (2021)
Resident Evil Degeneration (2008)
Resident Evil Infinite Darkness (2021)
The Mist (2007)
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
Monster Hunter – 2020
Monsters Dark Continent (2014)
Pink Floyd - Keep Talking (1994)
Last Resort (2012) TV Series
Trump vs the Illuminati (2020)
Meteor Moon (2020)
Irons Sky
Irons Sky II
IRON SKY 3 -THE ARK
WWG1WGA
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
EMBRACE YOUR CROSS AND RACE TOWARDS YOUR GOAL ;-)
MY MISSION IS THAT I WANT PEOPLE TO FEEL THE PAIN SO THEY IN TURN CAN HELP OTHERS WAKE UP.
Everything can be healed through Negetaventry.
We would have had directed Asteroids and Meteors fall and Nuclear Explosions in major cities in the US and Europe and most of us would be dead and only about 500 million that took the JAB would left on Earth. CABAL NEW WORLD ORDER 5 YEAR END PLAN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/j1SFGbuzzeJe/
Trump said ‘Warp Speed’ to make sure we could go outside or else we would have been locked down permanently. Now there is one hell of a Smart Alpha Male who is out there to protect humanity.
Agenda 21 is also Transhumanism would have been the end of us all and all we would have left are Transhumans with AI via JAB & 5G that would triggers massive mutation in various creature forms.
What’s next?! Will they turn us into a Dragonfly? You won’t live long as that insect.
A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations on Their Own People
A WORLD GONE MAD WITH EUGENICS EXPERIMENTAL MUTATIONS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iwNK2JBuQe1h/
MOVIES:
The Shannara Chronicles (2016)
Lexx (1996) TV series
What If... Avengers Cartoon Series (2021)
Resident Evil Degeneration (2008)
Resident Evil Infinite Darkness (2021)
The Mist (2007)
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
Monster Hunter – 2020
Monsters Dark Continent (2014)
Pink Floyd - Keep Talking (1994)
Last Resort (2012) TV Series
Trump vs the Illuminati (2020)
Meteor Moon (2020)
Irons Sky
Irons Sky II
IRON SKY 3 -THE ARK
WWG1WGA
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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