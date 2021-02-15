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Donald Trump Would Have Joined Gab In 2019, But Torba Chased Him Away By Calling Him A Con-Man
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30 views • February 15, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to leaked emails between Gab CEO Andrew Torba and one of his employees, where it is revealed that Donald Trump and his 2020 Campaign team was interested in joining Gab back in 2019, but Torba told them that Gab wasn't interested in them, and that Trump was a con-man.

Sly Cooper's original post:
https://archive.vn/0aDsI

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