News From the Pew: Episode 18: Queering of Western Civilization, Uvalde Aftermath, & Gun Grabbing

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https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dhs-bulletin-heightened-threat-environment-violence?intcmp=tw_fnc
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1534323133494317059
https://pregnancyhelpnews.com/pro-abortion-jane-s-revenge-issues-night-of-rage-threat-if-scotus-overturns-roe
https://www.liveaction.org/news/pro-abortion-violence-escalates-overturn-roe/
https://www.tag24.com/politics/us-politics/ny-governor-to-invest-35-million-into-abortion-services-and-security-2452126
https://idahofreedom.org/public-dollars-pay-for-idaho-gay-pride-events/
https://twitter.com/SJBMF/status/1534996359190831114
https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/09/us/maryland-shooting-columbia-machine/index.html
https://www.everytown.org/states/
Rick Barrett sites - https://crusadechannel.com/the-barrett-brief-shows/ & https://www.thearmedcatholic.com/
Jonathan Arrington - https://itedomum.wixsite.com/itedomum
Ryan Grant - https://mediatrixpress.com/?wpam_id=9
Steve Cunningham - https://sensusfidelium.com/
Fawaz Yasi - https://www.instagram.com/holy40project/ & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoee39n-bhfEqkY5W0dOLQw