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Breaking: Saudi Border Guards Accused of Killing Hundreds of African Migrants & More!
High Hopes
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46 views • August 22, 2023

Paul Begley


August 22, 2023


Current events as they pertain to Bible Prophecy!

See more at www.paulbegleyprophecy.com


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Saudi Border Guards Accused of Killing Hundreds of African Migrants

READ MORE: https://dnyuz.com/2023/08/21/saudi-bo...


Trump’s bond in Georgia election interference case set at $200,000

READ MORE: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/dona...


NYC building world’s tallest jail

READ MORE: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=856WcHjFauQ

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africanspaul begleymigrantskillingsaudiborder guards
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