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The Crowhouse : You Are the Remedy
The Prisoner
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106 views • September 16, 2020
Max Igan : September 15th, 2020.

Police subdue Victorian. Father of man stomped on the head by Vic. Police gives interview to 3AW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFKR0U-rUD8

Australia Runs Out of Rice as Police Invade Farmers Markets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKM_ABZrplE&;feature=youtu.be

RFB's Dr Carrie Madej Interview Has been removed for "Violating Youtubes terms of Service" ie: telling the truth. Mirrored Here:
https://www.brighteon.com/425a14aa-7fb8-4003-a5cf-69bf7799dbea

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ypw7fEhm4Bif/
Keywords
globalistsnwomax iganaustraliavictoriacovid1984the crowhousedr carrie madejdan xiaoping
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