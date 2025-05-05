this man was assaulted by a gang of seven foreigners on Letterkenny’s Main Street last week

Cllr Tom McDonnell from Kildare spoke with Sonny McDaid, the man assaulted by a gang of seven foreigners on Letterkenny’s Main Street last week. During the attack, McDaid says he was was told (https://t.me/OrlaredChan/10230), “This is our town now.”





McDaid fought back and told McDonnell he was glad they attacked him instead of someone less capable.





“They expected me to take off running, you see—but I didn’t take off running. I ran at them... Bit of manners goes a long way. These boys have no manners... They said you're a dead man. Your family's dead. We're going to kill your dog. This is our fucking town.”