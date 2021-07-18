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FRANCE UNDER DICTATORSHIP - REINER FUELLMICH WITH VIRGINIE DE ARAUJO-RECCHIA
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120 views • July 18, 2021
FRANCE UNDER DICTATORSHIP - REINER FUELLMICH WITH VIRGINIE DE ARAUJO-RECCHIA
Virginie de Araujo-Recchia, attorney at the Paris Bar Association. After obtaining a master's degree in European and international law, then a post master’s degree in international commercial law at the University of Paris Descartes, she joined Clifford Chance an international law firm, then Ernst & Young and the Law Firm Pierre Boudriot, specializing in tax and intellectual property law. In 2014, she founded her own practice.
France Under Dictatorship - Reiner Fuellmich with Virginie de Araujo-Recchia
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
Virginie de Araujo-Recchia, attorney at the Paris Bar Association. After obtaining a master's degree in European and international law, then a post master’s degree in international commercial law at the University of Paris Descartes, she joined Clifford Chance an international law firm, then Ernst & Young and the Law Firm Pierre Boudriot, specializing in tax and intellectual property law. In 2014, she founded her own practice.
France Under Dictatorship - Reiner Fuellmich with Virginie de Araujo-Recchia
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
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