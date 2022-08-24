China’s Largest Property Developer Country Garden Suffers 70% Plunge in Real Estate Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1bvd8cda
08/21/2022 Spotlight on China: The profit of Chinese real estate developer Country Garden dropped sharply by as much as 70% for the first half of the year amid the country’s escalating property crisis. Cash strapped developers with limited funds, unfinished apartments, falling home prices and shrunk demand contribute to investors sentiment over the sector.