Dr Guy Hatchard PhD explains the essence of the 2023 Therapeutic Products Bill - New Zealand
Published 17 hours ago

💥 Dr Guy Hatchard PhD explains the essence of the 2023 Therapeutic Products Bill and the interests behind the New Zealand govt push to ban the use of natural products in NZ. 😳😒

Resource to help: https://freenz.substack.com/p/how-will-the-2023-therapeutic-products

Source @Hidden In Plain Sight

bannatural productsdr guy hatchardtherapeutic products bill

