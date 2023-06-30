Dr Guy Hatchard PhD explains the essence of the 2023 Therapeutic Products Bill - New Zealand

💥 Dr Guy Hatchard PhD explains the essence of the 2023 Therapeutic Products Bill and the interests behind the New Zealand govt push to ban the use of natural products in NZ. 😳😒
Resource to help: https://freenz.substack.com/p/how-will-the-2023-therapeutic-products
Source @Hidden In Plain Sight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.