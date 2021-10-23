Birthdays Are Evil: Remember The Day Of Death Annually Until Eternity Comes...Theyll Know You Did...

I Admit Birthdays are a lot of fun and seem innocuous enough of a celebration of a person's life. But biblically The birthdays mentioned in the bible involve death. In This case, truth really matters because the actual day of birth can be estimated but not known. The gestation period is actually 10 months, not 9 because the 9 months comes form the fact that a missed period is needed to know your pregnancy, sans pregnancy tests, of course. The Bible says birth is when the sperm meets the egg. This is an act of God but not necessarily a holy thing as there are people who are vessels of wrath. The better practice is to celebrate the anniversary of someone you love's death. For this will be known to them when you meet again in heaven, of course, you must qualify for heaven. The importance of this life is to qualify for the next and God's practice of celebrating the anniversary of someone's death is designed for a specific purpose. To work for a better eternal future which will make this life bearable too...