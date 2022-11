Why Are Doctors Encouraging Down Syndrome Babies To Be Aborted

Tammy talks with Scott Schara about : * Down Syndrome Babies *Doctors * Abortions * Hospitals * Young Couples * Pregnancy * Down Syndrome Test * Trust * Lab Coat * Diagnosis * United States





πŸ‘ - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/





🀝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/

(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)





❀️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia





🀜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/





πŸƒβ€β™€οΈ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - πŸƒβ€β™€οΈ

.

πŸŽ™ - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com

.

πŸ”₯ - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com

.

✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com

.

❀️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia





Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.





#Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast





Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast