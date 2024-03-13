Biden won't face Criminal charges due to memory Loss #Hur Report





Part 2 Video, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 on Hur's congress hearing over Biden's classified Documents. First, I go over who is this Special Counsel ?-

From USA Today:"Special Counsel Robert Hur is testifying Tuesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

Hur's report concluded that Biden will not face criminal charges, but it painted Biden as an elderly man with "diminished capacities" such as memory loss.

The report drew outrage from Biden and criticism from Democrats and some Republicans alike, leaving many to wonder if the report when too far.

The hearing kicked off around 10 a.m., and Hur said in prepared remarks that he had to show his work for his conclusion."What I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe," Hur said. "I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the President unfairly."Formerly Maryland’s top prosecutor, Robert Kyoung Hur has led the probe since early last year when Attorney General Merrick Garland called him out of retirement to appoint him as special counsel.

While announcing the appointment, Garland expressed confidence in Hur's ability to lead the investigation in an "even-handed and urgent manner."As part of the inquiry, Hur met with the president in a two-day voluntary interview at the White House in October.

Above are parts of the USA Today published 3/12/24 and updated 12:03pm/ Notice that articles are often changed and I wanted to make sure we had this in the original form.