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Government Creates The New ABC's To Indoctrinate Children Into Communist Revolutionaries
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70 views • March 03, 2021
When government unlawfully usurps the role of the parents and oversees education, they are tyrannical. Thus, when they do this, they inevitably indoctrinate, not educate. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me, along with special guest Natalie Cline to discuss HR487 and to show you the new ABC's lining school walls teaching kids to be good little commies.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/government-creates-the-new-abcs-to-indoctrinate-children-into-communist-revolutionaries/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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