James Corbett, July 17, 2020Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase "My Body, My Choice" makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is "Your Body, Their Choice"?SHOW NOTESBoard of Health – September 23, 2019 – Part 1 of 2Toronto Public Health’s Strategy to Address Vaccine HesitancyUnion Pacific Railway Co. v. Botsford, 141 U.S. 250 (1891)Schoendorff v. Society of New York Hospital (1914)Jacobsen v. Massachussetts.Forced Vaccination: The Tragic Legacy of Jacobson v Massachusetts by Barbara Loe Fishershorturl.at/tFQW1Jacobson v Massachusetts is “one of the most important pieces of public health jurisprudence”Buck v. BellHow & Why Big Oil Conquered the WorldDel Debates DershowitzState Bar Association’s Health Law Section Report Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination, Standards for Allocating Ventilators and Personal Protective Equipmentshorturl.at/gjqD4How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? – #PropagandaWatchNew COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxersWHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global healthShould the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory? | The SocialBut that’s called the death panel and you’re not supposed to have that discussion.SAGE working group dealing with vaccine hesitancyREPORT OF THE SAGE WORKING GROUP ON VACCINE HESITANCYAmid COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Sabin Vaccine Institute and the Aspen Institute Release Report on Vaccine Hesitancy; A Call to Improve Vaccine Acceptance (Gates funding)Reducing SARS‐CoV‐2 transmission in the UK: A behavioural science approach to identifying options for increasing adherence to social distancing and shielding vulnerable peopleYour Body Is a BioweaponAnti-vaxxers Stole ‘My Body, My Choice’ from the Abortion Rights MovementEnsuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Generates Immune Responseshorturl.at/dmET0Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Adverse Reactions In “More Than Half” Of Trial Participantsshorturl.at/xABV6Toronto Board of Health Motion on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy April 8, 2019Mandatory vaccination bill defeated 22-20shorturl.at/klB13New Zealand Public Party – what we stand forMake Americans Free AgainPress Release – Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior CourtInterview 1563 – Keith Knight and James Corbett Dissect Voluntary Servitude“…And Then There Were None” – FLNWO #41Episode 107 – Lessons in Resistance: Non-complianceYour Guide to Surviving A CrisisEpisode 382