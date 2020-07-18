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Your body, their choice
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3 views • July 18, 2020
James Corbett, July 17, 2020
Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase "My Body, My Choice" makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is "Your Body, Their Choice"?
SHOW NOTES
Board of Health – September 23, 2019 – Part 1 of 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySq5QUb3ya4#t=190m6s
Toronto Public Health’s Strategy to Address Vaccine Hesitancy
http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewAgendaItemHistory.do?item=2019.HL9.2
Union Pacific Railway Co. v. Botsford, 141 U.S. 250 (1891)
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/141/250/
Schoendorff v. Society of New York Hospital (1914)
https://biotech.law.lsu.edu/cases/consent/Schoendorff.htm
Jacobsen v. Massachussetts.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/197/11
Forced Vaccination: The Tragic Legacy of Jacobson v Massachusetts by Barbara Loe Fisher
shorturl.at/tFQW1
Jacobson v Massachusetts is “one of the most important pieces of public health jurisprudence”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1449222/
Buck v. Bell
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/274/200
How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World
https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
Del Debates Dershowitz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuoM3QGSUhM
State Bar Association’s Health Law Section Report Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination, Standards for Allocating Ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment
shorturl.at/gjqD4
How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? – #PropagandaWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-did-potatoes-get-so-popular-propagandawatch/
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/new-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-needed-for-anti-vaxxers-20200616-p55330.html
WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health
https://www.dw.com/en/who-anti-vaccination-campaigns-threaten-global-health/a-47167570
Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory? | The Social
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7HCkCpv2s4
But that’s called the death panel and you’re not supposed to have that discussion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03MZG9vK0W8
SAGE working group dealing with vaccine hesitancy
https://www.who.int/immunization/sage/sage_wg_vaccine_hesitancy_apr12/en/
REPORT OF THE SAGE WORKING GROUP ON VACCINE HESITANCY
https://www.who.int/immunization/sage/meetings/2014/october/1_Report_WORKING_GROUP_vaccine_hesitancy_final.pdf
Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Sabin Vaccine Institute and the Aspen Institute Release Report on Vaccine Hesitancy; A Call to Improve Vaccine Acceptance (Gates funding)
https://www.aspeninstitute.org/news/press-release/sabin-aspen-report-vaccine-hesitancy/
Reducing SARS‐CoV‐2 transmission in the UK: A behavioural science approach to identifying options for increasing adherence to social distancing and shielding vulnerable people
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/bjhp.12428
Your Body Is a Bioweapon
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4agz9n/my-body-my-choice-doesnt-apply-to-coronavirus-covid19
Anti-vaxxers Stole ‘My Body, My Choice’ from the Abortion Rights Movement
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/d3neza/why-are-anti-vaxxers-saying-my-body-my-choice-about-vaccines
Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2020926
Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Generates Immune Response
shorturl.at/dmET0
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Adverse Reactions In “More Than Half” Of Trial Participants
shorturl.at/xABV6
Toronto Board of Health Motion on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy April 8, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Whl9V9n0c4w
Mandatory vaccination bill defeated 22-20
shorturl.at/klB13
New Zealand Public Party – what we stand for
https://www.nzpublicparty.org.nz/what-we-stand-for
Make Americans Free Again
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
Press Release – Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior Court
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-surviving-a-crisis/
Interview 1563 – Keith Knight and James Corbett Dissect Voluntary Servitude
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1563-keith-knight-and-james-corbett-dissect-voluntary-servitude/
“…And Then There Were None” – FLNWO #41
https://www.corbettreport.com/flnwo41/
Episode 107 – Lessons in Resistance: Non-compliance
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-107-lessons-in-resistance-non-compliance/
Your Guide to Surviving A Crisis
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-surviving-a-crisis/
Episode 382
https://www.corbettreport.com/mybody/
Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase "My Body, My Choice" makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is "Your Body, Their Choice"?
SHOW NOTES
Board of Health – September 23, 2019 – Part 1 of 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySq5QUb3ya4#t=190m6s
Toronto Public Health’s Strategy to Address Vaccine Hesitancy
http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewAgendaItemHistory.do?item=2019.HL9.2
Union Pacific Railway Co. v. Botsford, 141 U.S. 250 (1891)
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/141/250/
Schoendorff v. Society of New York Hospital (1914)
https://biotech.law.lsu.edu/cases/consent/Schoendorff.htm
Jacobsen v. Massachussetts.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/197/11
Forced Vaccination: The Tragic Legacy of Jacobson v Massachusetts by Barbara Loe Fisher
shorturl.at/tFQW1
Jacobson v Massachusetts is “one of the most important pieces of public health jurisprudence”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1449222/
Buck v. Bell
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/274/200
How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World
https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
Del Debates Dershowitz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuoM3QGSUhM
State Bar Association’s Health Law Section Report Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination, Standards for Allocating Ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment
shorturl.at/gjqD4
How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? – #PropagandaWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-did-potatoes-get-so-popular-propagandawatch/
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/new-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-needed-for-anti-vaxxers-20200616-p55330.html
WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health
https://www.dw.com/en/who-anti-vaccination-campaigns-threaten-global-health/a-47167570
Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory? | The Social
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7HCkCpv2s4
But that’s called the death panel and you’re not supposed to have that discussion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03MZG9vK0W8
SAGE working group dealing with vaccine hesitancy
https://www.who.int/immunization/sage/sage_wg_vaccine_hesitancy_apr12/en/
REPORT OF THE SAGE WORKING GROUP ON VACCINE HESITANCY
https://www.who.int/immunization/sage/meetings/2014/october/1_Report_WORKING_GROUP_vaccine_hesitancy_final.pdf
Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Sabin Vaccine Institute and the Aspen Institute Release Report on Vaccine Hesitancy; A Call to Improve Vaccine Acceptance (Gates funding)
https://www.aspeninstitute.org/news/press-release/sabin-aspen-report-vaccine-hesitancy/
Reducing SARS‐CoV‐2 transmission in the UK: A behavioural science approach to identifying options for increasing adherence to social distancing and shielding vulnerable people
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/bjhp.12428
Your Body Is a Bioweapon
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4agz9n/my-body-my-choice-doesnt-apply-to-coronavirus-covid19
Anti-vaxxers Stole ‘My Body, My Choice’ from the Abortion Rights Movement
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/d3neza/why-are-anti-vaxxers-saying-my-body-my-choice-about-vaccines
Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2020926
Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Generates Immune Response
shorturl.at/dmET0
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Adverse Reactions In “More Than Half” Of Trial Participants
shorturl.at/xABV6
Toronto Board of Health Motion on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy April 8, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Whl9V9n0c4w
Mandatory vaccination bill defeated 22-20
shorturl.at/klB13
New Zealand Public Party – what we stand for
https://www.nzpublicparty.org.nz/what-we-stand-for
Make Americans Free Again
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
Press Release – Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior Court
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-surviving-a-crisis/
Interview 1563 – Keith Knight and James Corbett Dissect Voluntary Servitude
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1563-keith-knight-and-james-corbett-dissect-voluntary-servitude/
“…And Then There Were None” – FLNWO #41
https://www.corbettreport.com/flnwo41/
Episode 107 – Lessons in Resistance: Non-compliance
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-107-lessons-in-resistance-non-compliance/
Your Guide to Surviving A Crisis
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-surviving-a-crisis/
Episode 382
https://www.corbettreport.com/mybody/
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