Dollar to Die Suddenly 03/17/2022

Russia just made the Russian Ruble the single most stable currency in the world. The US currency has just been utterly smashed by Russia's decision to back the Ruble with Gold. The problem now is, that nobody around the world will favor a US dollar, backed by nothing, from a nation $30 Trillion in debt, versus a gold-backed Ruble.0:00 Dollar to die Suddenly01:46 Russia Returns to the Gold Standard for it’s Currency07:42 Prophecies about the Dollar Dying08:48 Petrodollar Change means Dollar is Dying16:16 Arrests lead to Suitcase Nukes - Jason Meeks24:42 QFS Off-World Monetary System34:06 Global Currency ResetVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112