HEAVY DUTY LOVE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JUNE 4 2026

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Preacher Lawson Sincerely Covets Our Prayers So That He Can Preach and Project the Lovely Grace of God as Set Out in Scripture and Also the Fruit of the Spirit (Again with Love at the Top of the List). As Paul Concluded His Ministry, He Said, "I have Fought a Good Fight, Finished My Course, Kept the Faith"--So Should We All Like to Say This. But Such a Testimony Requires the Right Spirit Be Foremost, and Prayers to That End Reach the Lord.