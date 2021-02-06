Insights into Corbett's Creative Process | Special Guest on Grand Theft World 005

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This clip is a shorter segment from the full GTW episode 005: https://grandtheftworld.com/2020/12/08/grand-theft-world-podcast-005-unmasking-dystopia/?swcfpc=1
Check out the Grand Theft World Podcast archive: https://grandtheftworld.com/gtw-podcast/
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