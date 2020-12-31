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In the Public Eye Series - Is Bill Barr Compromised?
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35 views • December 31, 2020
Today we will look at the astrological chart of outgoing Attorney General Bill Barr to see if he is compromised by the Deep State. We will also look at the recent full moon in Cancer to see how that is playing out through current events.
Our website is Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email address is: [email protected]
Our website is Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email address is: [email protected]
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