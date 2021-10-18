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Dr. Jane Ruby | COVID Nasal Swabs Examined by Scientists Reveal DANGER
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187 views • October 18, 2021
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COVID Nasal Swabs Examined by Scientists Reveal DANGER
Scientists have been examining the nasal swabs that get shoved up your kids' nose at school all day, and the results will shake your soul. The Stew Peters Show. October 18, 2021
COVID Nasal Swabs Examined by Scientists Reveal DANGER
Scientists have been examining the nasal swabs that get shoved up your kids' nose at school all day, and the results will shake your soul. The Stew Peters Show. October 18, 2021
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