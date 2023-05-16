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Devin Nunes Reacts to Release of Durham Report - Neither the DOJ or FBI had any actual evidence of Russia collusion at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. And Obama was briefed on the entire thing.
Source:
https://t.me/qanonplus/47238