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Wisdom Is Beyond The Reach Of The Godless
Proverbs 24:7 (NIV)
7 Wisdom is too high for fools;
in the assembly at the gate they must not open their mouths.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A fool cannot grasp wisdom,
so he keeps his mouth shut around the Wise.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p976s2s
#wisdom #high #fools #assembly #gate #open #mouths