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TheSerapeum.com - Mankind's Hidden History, And The Occult Religion Of The Deep State
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48 views • February 03, 2022
In the era of corruption in which we now live, we are inundated with myriad and extensive evils - Beset at every level by darkness.
At Nemos News we've always considered it our sacred mission to bring truth to light and expose that darkness. To date we've put out over 6200 news videos to expose the evil happening in the world, and the players behind it. Exposing the who, what, where, when, and how evil is happening today in the world as our liberties, independence, health, wealth, culture, and families are under a vicious assault by this darkness world wide.
Today we are introducing you to our new sister site for Nemos News. TheSerapeum.com, here, we also go into the WHY these things are happening - by diving into the history, context, occult belief systems, and secret religion of the Deep State.
TheSerapeum.com is our online library of everything you need to know about the hidden history, and enemy, of mankind - not just today, but throughout virtually all of human history. The Freemason secret societies of today or the Illuminati of past eras - they follow the same belief system, and the same ultimate agenda.
Here we explore the depths of the Rabbit Hole, exposing the Deep State's darkest secrets - we go deep into The Alien Deception, Historical Giants, Elongated Skull Peoples, Biblical Earth Cosmology and the Firmament, Deep State Secret Society Occult Rituals and Beliefs, Megalithic Structures, RH- Genetics, Antarctica, Deep State Science and the The Seed War between the Seed of the Woman and the Nephilim Seed of the Serpent - and why they are poisoning mankind with their mRNA vaccines, and other ways - placing us precariously as in the Days of Noah. This website will be guaranteed to fascinate all audiences and take on the most challenging conspiracy theories for our skeptical and discerning audience.
Join us at TheSerapeum.com as we discover the Genesis of Evil and the Occulted, or, Censored History of Mankind.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
At Nemos News we've always considered it our sacred mission to bring truth to light and expose that darkness. To date we've put out over 6200 news videos to expose the evil happening in the world, and the players behind it. Exposing the who, what, where, when, and how evil is happening today in the world as our liberties, independence, health, wealth, culture, and families are under a vicious assault by this darkness world wide.
Today we are introducing you to our new sister site for Nemos News. TheSerapeum.com, here, we also go into the WHY these things are happening - by diving into the history, context, occult belief systems, and secret religion of the Deep State.
TheSerapeum.com is our online library of everything you need to know about the hidden history, and enemy, of mankind - not just today, but throughout virtually all of human history. The Freemason secret societies of today or the Illuminati of past eras - they follow the same belief system, and the same ultimate agenda.
Here we explore the depths of the Rabbit Hole, exposing the Deep State's darkest secrets - we go deep into The Alien Deception, Historical Giants, Elongated Skull Peoples, Biblical Earth Cosmology and the Firmament, Deep State Secret Society Occult Rituals and Beliefs, Megalithic Structures, RH- Genetics, Antarctica, Deep State Science and the The Seed War between the Seed of the Woman and the Nephilim Seed of the Serpent - and why they are poisoning mankind with their mRNA vaccines, and other ways - placing us precariously as in the Days of Noah. This website will be guaranteed to fascinate all audiences and take on the most challenging conspiracy theories for our skeptical and discerning audience.
Join us at TheSerapeum.com as we discover the Genesis of Evil and the Occulted, or, Censored History of Mankind.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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