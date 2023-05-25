Another POW Exchange took place. 106 Ukrainian Soldiers from Artyomovsk Delivered to Kiev

⚡️Another prisoner exchange took place. 106 Ukrainian soldiers from Artyomovsk delivered to Kiev
How many Russian fighters returned home is still unknown
Cynthia said: I will update here, if Russian POW totals are known.
