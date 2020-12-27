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The difference between Western Europe and Eastern Europe (and why it matters)
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349 views • December 27, 2020
https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ The difference between Western Europe and Eastern Europe (and why it matters) ✅
During the last couple of years, it has become clear that there is a fundamental ideological difference between Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Roughly since the year 1968, Western Europe has started to gradually embrace neo-marxism as their basic ideology and is now trying to force Eastern Europe to do the same. However, because Eastern Europe has lived under communism, they are rejecting it.
Western Europeans and Eastern Europeans view the world fundamentally different. The Eastern Europeans celebrate national sovereignty, European Civilisation and Christianity, while the Western Europeans have strongly rejected these things.
Meanwhile, the demographic changes in Western Europe as taking place in a very fast pace. Will Western Europe even be a part of Western Civilisation in a few decades? And what does this mean for the future of Western Civilisation on the European continent?
#europe #poland #germany
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
During the last couple of years, it has become clear that there is a fundamental ideological difference between Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Roughly since the year 1968, Western Europe has started to gradually embrace neo-marxism as their basic ideology and is now trying to force Eastern Europe to do the same. However, because Eastern Europe has lived under communism, they are rejecting it.
Western Europeans and Eastern Europeans view the world fundamentally different. The Eastern Europeans celebrate national sovereignty, European Civilisation and Christianity, while the Western Europeans have strongly rejected these things.
Meanwhile, the demographic changes in Western Europe as taking place in a very fast pace. Will Western Europe even be a part of Western Civilisation in a few decades? And what does this mean for the future of Western Civilisation on the European continent?
#europe #poland #germany
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
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