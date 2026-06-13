Martus for Truth: Do Not Forsake Me

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This week there was A LOT going on, and I did my best to capture what I could (it amazes me how major news outlets can so easily “overlook”, or “cover up” items of importance to the people in favor of just pushing their chosen agenda). I do my best, and I will continue to do my best, to bring news of importance to your attention through this show.
#Forsaken, #Repentance, #Forgiven