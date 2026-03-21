03-21-26 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S UPCOMING 2026 SEEDS OF HOPE FARMING AND PRODUCE PROJECT

03-21-26 Homeless To Independence Inc. CURRENT Happenings!

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2. MARCH 21ST, 2026 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ANNOUNCEMENTSTARTING UP AGAIN APRIL 1ST, 2026“PLANT A SEED OF HOPE FARMING PROJECT”JOIN OUR "SEEDS OF HOPE PROJECT" TODAY!VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!! STARTING FIRST WEEK OF APRIL WE WILL BE STARTING TO PLANT!! COME ON OUT! FUN FOR ALL! YOU CAN SUPPORT THIS PROJECT IN MANY WAYS:PLEASE MAKE YOUR DONATION OUT TO:HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. SEED OF HOPE PROJECT!DIRECT PAYPAL LINK FOR THIS PROJECT:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/...2. MAKE A DONATION VIA OUR NON-PROFITS VENMO ACCOUNT:

Homeless To Independence Inc.

@Homeless_to_Independence

https://www.venmo.com/u/@Ann-MartinFrey3. YOU CAN STOP IN AND DROP OFF A CHECK TO OUR "ONE OF A KIND" SHOP ANY FRIDAY, SATURDAY OR SUNDAY DURING REGULAR QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET HOURS. THE ADDRESS IS:

QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET

"ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258

NEXT TO EXIT #11,

201 STATION RD.

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951or...4. YOU CAN MAIL YOUR DONATION TO:

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.

"SEED OF HOPE PROJECT"

201 STATION RD. #258

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE EMAIL ME DIRECT AT: [email protected] page link: https://www.facebook.com/share/17kyDvfapC/VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/D3ZQAzQhUDwThank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!





HAPPENING HERE:

Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to Exit #11, in the...

Quakertown Farmers Market201 Station Rd.Quakertown, PA 18951

Donation accepted during regular market hours of:

Friday and Saturdays from 9am to 9pm and;Sunday from 10am to 5pm.





We can arrange donations pickups also - just email me at: [email protected]









Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!