Babylon is fallen: Mystery Babylon the great = Roman Catholic church

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to TheWarAgainstYou





Mystery Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as she is described in Revelation 17 and 18.





Revelation 17:4 says that the woman or great whore (a woman represents a church in Bible prophecy in Revelation 12:17) is arrayed in scarlet and purple as the cardinals and bishops at the Vatican are dressed in. This great whore or evil church is also decked in gold, precious stones and pearls as St. Peter’s Basilica is and she also holds a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication as Catholic prelates hold a golden cup during Catholic communion.





God says to COME OUT of her in Revelation 18:4-5 for her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities.





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington