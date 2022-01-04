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EXODUS: THE EVOLUTION OF GOD'S PEOPLE
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11 views • January 04, 2022
Dr. Andrew Lobaczewski, in his book Political Ponerology, implores humanity to unite around a core of conscience. Moses seems to have had that same insight. This video explores these ideas.
Music clip- Free Music Archive, Redemption by Audiobinger
Music clip- Free Music Archive, Redemption by Audiobinger
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