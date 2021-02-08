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They Finally Admitted It | Live From The Lair
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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1323 views • February 08, 2021
Time Magazine just admitted what anyone with a working brain already knows. In fact, they are boasting about it, and dressing it up in a cloak of nobility. Are you mad yet? You should be.

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Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
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