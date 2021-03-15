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Securing SSH On Pinephone + Hydra Demo On Default Setup (Plus Fixes!)
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11 views • March 15, 2021
Securing SSH Config: starting with a Hydra demo to show how serious changing your default pin is. Then we go over how to setup ssh/sudo access permissions + SSHD config file. I list + explain several options I recommend you use for your own setup to prevent this kind of attack.
During this I show a list of the most common pin numbers, running it through hydra on my own Pinephone, to demonstrate the seriousness of leaving default pins.
I talk about and demonstrate how a bad behaving actor could find out your operating system with your hostname and show this with nmap. I briefly mention wipri which can change your hostname/restore, along with MAC address to help mask your device from potential attackers.
This video also applies to other Linux phones like Librem5, and Pine64's Pinetab.
This video is purely to help users secure SSH and the demonstration is learning material.
If you like this video and want to buy me a coffee sometime, and read some extra posts, I'd love that:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/posts
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Demonstration using nmap (default hostname reveals Operating system + ssh open)
03:11 Most common pin numbers
04:06 Hydra demo: common default pin
05:08 Securing SSHD Config
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel with small hardware costs/coffee fuel)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Pinephone: https://www.pine64.com
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org (@righttoprivacy on Parrot Linux forums)
During this I show a list of the most common pin numbers, running it through hydra on my own Pinephone, to demonstrate the seriousness of leaving default pins.
I talk about and demonstrate how a bad behaving actor could find out your operating system with your hostname and show this with nmap. I briefly mention wipri which can change your hostname/restore, along with MAC address to help mask your device from potential attackers.
This video also applies to other Linux phones like Librem5, and Pine64's Pinetab.
This video is purely to help users secure SSH and the demonstration is learning material.
If you like this video and want to buy me a coffee sometime, and read some extra posts, I'd love that:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/posts
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Demonstration using nmap (default hostname reveals Operating system + ssh open)
03:11 Most common pin numbers
04:06 Hydra demo: common default pin
05:08 Securing SSHD Config
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel with small hardware costs/coffee fuel)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Pinephone: https://www.pine64.com
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org (@righttoprivacy on Parrot Linux forums)
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