WEF Unveils Plans to Strip Citizens of Their Constitutional Rights. The time is NOW to UNDERSTAND HOW THE GLOBALISTS TRICK YOU INTO COMPLIANCE. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO EVEN CARE WHAT THEY WANT!!!

RISE TO THIS OCCASION & Reclaim your God-Given Sovereignty!!

FIRST YOU MUST LEARN THAT (1) YOU ARE NOT A CITIZEN, (2) YOU ARE NOT A PERSON, (3) THE LEGAL SYSTEM IS A COMMERCIAL SYSTEM OF CONTRACT LAW, AND (4) ALL GOVERNMENTS, JUST LIKE THE WEF, THE UN, THE EU, AND ANY OTHER CORPORATION THAT MAKES THE HEADLINES IN THE GLOBALIST MSM PROPAGANDA CHANNELS, ARE ALL PRIVATELY OWNED GLOBALIST CORPORATIONS. Their so called laws, are "statute laws", corporate laws, CONTRACT law!



AS SUCH, UNLESS YOU HAVE A CONTRACT WITH THEM THAT ASSIGNS THEM CONTROL OVER YOU AND YOUR LIFE, THEY HAVE NO LAWFUL AUTHORITY OVER YOU, OR ANYONE OF US, AND NO ONE OF US EVEN HAVE TO CARE WHAT IT IS THAT THEY WANT!



WE NEED NOT FIGHT THEM, WE NEED SIMPLY NOT AGREE WITH THEM, NOT ACQUIESCE, NOT COMPLY, AND NEVER COLLABORATE WITH THEM. AND THAT IS ALL THAT IS NEEDED, FOR THIS GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE TO BECOME UNDONE, AND AS NOTHING!



IF YOU BELIEVE TO BE A LIVING HUMAN BEING, THEN BEHAVE LIKE ONE! YOU ARE NOT A PERSON, AND YOU ARE NOT A CITIZEN!



LEGAL IS NOT LAW!!! LEGAL IS CONTRACT LAW, AND REQUIRES A CONTRACT, TO GAIN AUTHORITY OVER THE AGREEMENTS, SET OUT IN THE CONTRACT.



YOU ARE NOT A PERSON: A person is not a living human being!



YOU ARE NOT A CITIZEN: Just like the person, the citizen is a legal CORPORATE fiction. When you identify with either the PERSON, that is named on the birth certificate, & WHICH IS A CREATION AND PROPERTY OF THE GLOBALIST CORPORATE STATE, or you believe to be THEIR CITIZEN, then you acknowledge THEIR CORPORATE POWER, over you and your life.



The legal fiction is NOT the living breathing human being you are. NEVER IDENTIFY WITH THE LEGAL FICTION! NEVER BE THE PERSON. NEVER BE THE CITIZEN, and the legal system HAS NO AUTHORITY OVER YOU!

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has revealed details of a chilling plan that will be ushered in to bypass the U.S. Constitution and strip citizens of their rights.



A WEF agent laid out the plan that involves using Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to control the masses.



The unelected organization is calling on world governments to stop using physical money and switch to a single global “digital currency” to create “cashless societies.”





The WEF boasted of the benefits of “digital cash,” which would include bypassing the Second Amendment to end gun ownership in America.





During the WEF’s recent Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China, WEF agent and Tolani Senior Professor of Trade Policy at Cornell University Eswar Prasad outlined what the WEF’s cashless society will look like.





Prasad spoke about the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and how the globalist elite will be able to control the public by managing what they can and can’t spend their own money on.





According to Prasad, the coming cashless society will be regulated by unelected officials at the WEF to ensure that people comply with what is considered to be “desirable.” Guns will be considered “extremely undesirable.”





He predicted that people will be prohibited from buying “less desirable” items such as “ammunition.”





“The government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things but not other things that it deems less desirable like say, ammunition or drugs or pornography or things of the sort.”





LINK TO THE ENTIRE DOCUMENT - https://newsaddicts.com/wef-unveils-plans-strip-citizens-constitutional-rights/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter



